SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SPX by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 13.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

