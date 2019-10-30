Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $1.10 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00786371 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 93,920,994 coins and its circulating supply is 89,439,763 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.