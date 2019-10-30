Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 140,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $34,763.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,941 shares of company stock worth $2,462,905. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

