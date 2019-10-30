Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 413,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,707. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $57.69 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,368. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $86.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

