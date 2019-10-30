StarTek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.92 million. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StarTek stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,705. StarTek has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

