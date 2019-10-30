State Auto Financial (STFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.38). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. State Auto Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Michelle Lantow bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $31,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

