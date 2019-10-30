State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 26,500 GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GrubHub by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 551,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $791,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

