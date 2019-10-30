State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,522,000 after buying an additional 3,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 39.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelixis by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 100.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,709,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 858,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $709,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $536,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,974 shares of company stock worth $7,005,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

