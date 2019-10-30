State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 151.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.