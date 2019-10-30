State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

