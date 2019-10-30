State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,648,000 after buying an additional 95,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after buying an additional 186,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,756,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

