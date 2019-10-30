State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $9.03 Million in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,998,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,493,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,994,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 96,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

