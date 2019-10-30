State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $8.39 Million Investment in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,775,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,420 shares of company stock worth $6,825,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

