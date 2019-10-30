State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 121,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

BAH opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

