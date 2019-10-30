State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 32,300 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $256.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.