State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of State Street worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

