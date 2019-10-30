Stephens Inc. AR Buys 656 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

