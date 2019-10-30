Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after purchasing an additional 467,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,904,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,481 shares of company stock worth $336,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

