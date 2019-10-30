Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,128 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,333,000 after acquiring an additional 261,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

HPE stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

