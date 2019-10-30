Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,629 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Limoneira worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.46 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

