Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $173,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

