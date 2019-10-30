Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) to Hold

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

