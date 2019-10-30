Stilwell Value LLC Takes Position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. ALERUS FINL COR/SH accounts for about 0.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.21% of ALERUS FINL COR/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRS. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Lloyd G. Case acquired 2,000 shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Also, CEO Randy L. Newman acquired 4,571 shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $95,991.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,071 shares of company stock valued at $274,491 in the last three months.

OTCMKTS:ALRS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 22,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

