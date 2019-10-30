Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,581 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,125% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 put options.

Shares of R traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 516,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryder System to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

