StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 13,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $251,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $77,364,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in StoneCo by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,215,000 after buying an additional 1,069,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 240.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,150,301 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

