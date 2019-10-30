Stonepine Capital, L.P. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) Stock

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS NVLNF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Japan, Brazil, and internationally. Its commercial products include metreleptin, a recombinant analog of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPTA brand name; and lomitapide capsule for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands.

