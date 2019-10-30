Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $30.95 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $30.95 million and approximately $484,823.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptomate and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005497 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052388 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,544,779 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

