Streamr DATAcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,854.00 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox and Radar Relay. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $96,854.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01469383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00120276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io, BitForex, Coinone, Bancor Network, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

