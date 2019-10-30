Strike Energy (ASX:STX) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 10,825,087 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,002% from the average session volume of 982,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.72 million and a PE ratio of -120.00.

In other Strike Energy news, insider John Poynton 1,538,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st.

Strike Energy Company Profile (ASX:STX)

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

