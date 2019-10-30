Strs Ohio Has $902,000 Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 991,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 686,147 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 95,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 69,043 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.