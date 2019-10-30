Strs Ohio Has $927,000 Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in James River Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in James River Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in James River Group by 2,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

