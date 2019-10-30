Strs Ohio Purchases 5,600 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Dana worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,220,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 287,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.