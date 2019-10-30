Strs Ohio Sells 12,455 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3,834.3% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,284 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 559,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director John F. Levy purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WPG opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

