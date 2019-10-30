Strs Ohio Sells 1,972 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.6% in the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $941.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

