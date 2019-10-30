Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.86. The company had a trading volume of 865,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average is $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,195. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 75,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 48,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

