Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43 to $2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.26.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

