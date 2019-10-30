Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 229,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

SMFG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 804,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,542. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

