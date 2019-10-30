SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

