SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 11,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

STI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. 1,196,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STI. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

