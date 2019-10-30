Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.17

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $21.44. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 103,294 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Maxim Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

