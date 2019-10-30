Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar bought 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,011. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.