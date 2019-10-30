Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Up 50.4% in October

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 106,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of SURF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.25. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.94.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 168.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $119,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SURF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

