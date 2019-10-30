Suzano (SUZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,385. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31.

SUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

