Swap (XWP) Market Cap Tops $436,973.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Swap has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a total market cap of $436,973.00 and approximately $350,941.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00218589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01470305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00118393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,022,627 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

