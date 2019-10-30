Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.18. Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 77,717 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $13.35 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

