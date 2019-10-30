Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYIEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday.

SYIEF remained flat at $$95.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $99.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

