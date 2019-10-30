Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 944.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 660,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 597,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

