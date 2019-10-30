Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 955,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,061,000 after purchasing an additional 888,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 255,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $146.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

