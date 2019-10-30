Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. 75,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.