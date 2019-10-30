Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at UBS Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Synthomer to a restricted rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target (down previously from GBX 435 ($5.68)) on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 421.82 ($5.51).

LON:SYNT traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 280.60 ($3.67). 691,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.52. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 430.52 ($5.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

